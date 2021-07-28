GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $657,467.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00348539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,573,426 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

