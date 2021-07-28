Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 823,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,939,459. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

