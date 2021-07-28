Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $268.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $269.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.13.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

