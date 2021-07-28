MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $108.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,746.60. 134,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,453.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,710.29.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

