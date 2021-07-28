Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 108.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $248.73. The stock had a trading volume of 182,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The stock has a market cap of $484.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

