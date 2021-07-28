$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce $149.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

