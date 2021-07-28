Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 85.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.90. 170,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $354.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.66.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

