Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 193,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,504,961. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

