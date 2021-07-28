MBL Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.66.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.90. The stock had a trading volume of 170,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

