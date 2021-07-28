Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NGM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.44. 249,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 124,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 185,185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

