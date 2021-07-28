Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.