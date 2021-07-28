Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,530.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.63 by $7.63. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

