Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.66. 233,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,706. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

