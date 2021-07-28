Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.
NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 213,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $530.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
