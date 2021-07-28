Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 213,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $530.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

