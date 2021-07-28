CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.17 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.49.

CoStar Group stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 292,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

