Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.54 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,540,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,633.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,442.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

