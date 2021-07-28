Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $30,939.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

