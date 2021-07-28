CUTcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $26.08 million and $238.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00030495 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00211353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031500 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,499,970 coins and its circulating supply is 142,499,970 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

