Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,593,000 after acquiring an additional 137,945 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

