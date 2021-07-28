Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of ($1.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of RL traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,899. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

