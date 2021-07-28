McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.