Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

