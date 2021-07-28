Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $105,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

