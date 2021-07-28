229 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

UNP stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.29. 32,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

