Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. 240,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $397.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

