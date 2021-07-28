Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

V traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.56. The company had a trading volume of 306,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.