F M Investments LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.2% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

AMD traded up $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. 5,315,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

