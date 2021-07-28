National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
