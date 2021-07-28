National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.