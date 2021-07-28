Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

AMD traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

