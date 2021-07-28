NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,699. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

