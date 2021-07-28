Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,283. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $354.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.

CCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

