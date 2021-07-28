Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,283. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $354.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.

CCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Earnings History for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.