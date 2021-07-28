Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 8,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

