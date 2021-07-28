Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,447. The company has a market capitalization of $726.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

