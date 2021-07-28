First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%.

FSFG traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at $74,399.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.