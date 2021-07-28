Colony Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.