Colony Group LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $518.50 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $534.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.