Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 93.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $530.28 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $534.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

