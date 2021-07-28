Brokerages Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $54.50

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKY shares. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

SKY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

