Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

TRIN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,104. The firm has a market cap of $383.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

