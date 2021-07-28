Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $12,362.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,846,257 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

