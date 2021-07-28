$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce sales of $6.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $994.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NCLH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 529,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,268,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

