Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.34 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 505.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

NYSE:BABA traded up $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,232. The firm has a market cap of $526.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.