Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,426. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

