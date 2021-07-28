Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of 118.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.