First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.59

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.59 and last traded at $121.43, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $6,854,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

