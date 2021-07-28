Zynecoin (ZYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $108,407.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

