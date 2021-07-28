$0.30 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

