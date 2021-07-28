Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.49 Million

Analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post $34.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.48 million to $34.50 million. GAN posted sales of $8.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $128.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.37 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.05 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $157.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 8,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GAN by 221.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

