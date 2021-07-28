$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to post $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

ZLAB stock traded up $26.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.57. 97,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,384. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 32.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 56.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

