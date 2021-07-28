Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 182,250 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $303,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $17,025,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 220,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 436,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,358,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $143.85. 1,268,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,800,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

